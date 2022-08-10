Ghanaian Reggae dancehall artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known as Epixode in the entertainment industry, has explained what his facial paintings portray and the impact they have on him.

In an interview on Adom TV’s entertainment show, Ahosepe Xtra, he revealed that the painting on his face makes him who he is because it gives him power.

“It gives me some power because if it is not on me, then I am not Epixode that’s how I feel now and immediately I put it on me, it works,” he said.

“I will believe that it is added to whatever I have believed in trying to sink with my music and for people to regard who my personality or brand is,” he added.

According to Epixode, his facial paintings serve as a way of incorporating art into his music.

“I was trying to look out for something that will actually be unique with my brand and then I decided to do this since I am a painting artiste so it’s just a smart way of incorporating the art into the music,” he stated.

“It’s actually trying to sink my personality or where I come from with the kind of music I do,” he added.

Additionally, he explained what the three dots on his face means, saying: “The three dots on my face represent my previous album, trinity, which was telling different sides of me as an artiste.

“So I put these three dots there to represent my previous album and me having the background of believing in God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit,” he noted.

