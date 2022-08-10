Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known as Epixode, has said he has no interest in smoking and drinking though most artistes are perceived to be involved in the acts.

According to him, he has never tasted weed or alcohol before.

“I don’t drink nor smoke, I haven’t done that before,” Epixode said.

Speaking on his reason for not having an interest in alcohol and weed on Ahosepe Xtra on Adom TV, he associated it to how he was brought up.

“I think it’s from the home I was brought up in. Growing up, that fear has always been there in trying to go to school,” he noted.

“I grew up around ghetto and wanted to be different from the rest of them, so when I got to the stage I felt like doing it, it wasn’t moving me anymore,” he added.

The creative artiste further disclosed that he could not be influenced by the activities of people saying: “Me as an individual, I don’t believe in peer pressure, I believe that if I want to do something as an individual, I will do it.”

