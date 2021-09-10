Former Bhim Nation signee, Okailey Verse aka OV, has resurfaced after a long break from social media and the music scene.

Born Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, she was the MTN hitmaker season 7 winner.

But, after she left the record label to join Blakk Cedi’s Blakk Arm Label, little was heard of her.

However, OV has stunned fans with her latest post which many has described as a major comeback.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted a photo clad in a grey pullover and white tracksuit trousers and sneakers to match.

She gave off a fierce look as she posed for the camera on a chair.

In her caption, she made a bold statement, testifying about how she managed to stay true to herself.

She wrote: There was no one near to confuse me, so I was forced to become original.

Her colleagues in the music industry including Kelvynboy, Fameye, D’Jerobie among others have reacted to the post.

Check out the post below:

