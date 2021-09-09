There was mild drama at a wedding involving a Nigerian lady and her white lover as the groom failed in his bid to lift up the bride.

In the short video shared on Instagram by @naijaloadedotng, the natively dressed groom spread his arms and grabbed the bride only for the couple to crash to the floor.

The Master of Ceremony, who was a lady and some bridesmaids, assisted the couple while guests burst into loud laughter.

The groom was eventually successful at lifting up his wife on the second attempt.