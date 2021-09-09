The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea from all of its governing bodies with immediate effect.

It has, therefore, dispatched a high-level mission to Guinea to assess the situation in that country.

These were contained in a final communique issued at the end of a virtual emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was joined by 10 Heads of State, one vice president and two foreign ministers, was convened to review the political situation in Guinea and the political transition in Mali.

The Authority expressed deep concern over the political developments in Guinea and its consequences for regional peace and stability.

It reaffirmed its unreserved opposition to any political change by unconstitutional means and condemns, in the strongest terms, the 5th September coup in Guinea.

The Authority demands respect for the physical safety of the President Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all arrested persons. ECOWAS holds the coup plotters, under the aegis of the National Committee for Reconciliation and

Development , individually and collectively responsible for the physical safety of President Alpha Condé and the arrested persons.

The Authority also called for the immediate return to constitutional order and demands that the Defence and Security Forces maintain a constitutional posture. The Heads of State and Governments expressed their solidarity with the people of Guinea and affirmed their determination to take every necessary action for the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea, in conformity with the

Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

On the political transition in Mali, ECOWAS considered the report by the Mediator, Goodluck.

Jonathan, on his mission to Mali from 5 to 7 September 2021. The mission reviewed the transition process and, particularly, the progress made in the

preparations for the election scheduled to be held in February 2022.

It urged the Transitional Government to draw up, rapidly a timetable detailing the calendar, reforms and priority actions to be undertaken, including the consensual definition of the legal framework for the elections, the preparation of the voters

list, and the choice of the body to conduct the elections.