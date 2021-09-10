Son of actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has taken over the internet with his latest video where he was busily unleashing some dance moves.

John Dumelo Jnr, who is all grown up, proved himself to be a son of the soil when he showcased his cultural moves.

The two-year-old, who hails from Hohoe in the Volta Region, impressed his fans with the tribe’s popular Borborbor dance.

He was being tutored by his aunt who made it her motive to make Dumelo Jnr get the right steps to the dance.

They were happily dancing in their living room while watching some traditional clips on television, where they were emulating their dance from.

Despite being in a far away country in Montreal, Quebec, the family did not forget their roots, a video taken by Mrs Gifty Dumelo proved.