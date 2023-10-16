One of the world’s biggest music awards on MTV, has revealed nominations for the 2023 MTV EMAs.
Taylor Swift leads the pack with seven nods, including ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Video’. Olivia Rodrigo and SZA follow closely with six nominations each, also for ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Video’.
Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj each earned four nominations including ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Artist’.
There are twenty-six first-time nominees ahead of music’s biggest global celebration, with three nominations for BTS’ Jung Kook, marking his first MTV EMA nominations as a solo artist. Central Cee, FLO, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress scored three nominations each, while Asake, Coi Leray, Metro Boomin, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Reneé Rapp are all nominated twice. Previous MTV EMA ‘Best Video’ winner, The Weeknd, also received two nods.
This year the MTV EMAs will also feature the all-new Best Afrobeats category. Artists in the running for the inaugural award are Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema.
Paris Nord Villepinte, operated by Viparis, is the official venue for the 2023 MTV EMAs. The spectacular live event is marking its first return to Paris since 1995 with a colorful, immersive MTV EMA wonderland for fans to enjoy.
The 2023 MTV EMAs will broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries. The show will also be available in multiple international territories live on Pluto TV and on-demand on Paramount+.
Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across categories including ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Collaboration’, plus new category ‘Best Afrobeats’ at www.mtvema.com until October 31, at 11:59pm CET.
The ‘Biggest Fans’ and ‘Best Group’ winners will be voted for later via @MTVEMA on social media.
The winner of the ‘Best Video’ category will be chosen by MTV.
Fans from 24 regions around the world can also vote for their favorite artists in the “Best Local Act” category.
COMPLETE LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA NOMINEES:
BEST SONG
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down
BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Little Simz – Gorilla
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
KAROL G, Shakira – TQG
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – Creepin’
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2
Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down
BEST NEW
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
BEST ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds To Mars
YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
BEST GROUP
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
COMPLETE LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT NOMINEES:
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Asake
Burna Boy
Libianca
Tyler ICU
Diamond Platnumz
BEST ASIA ACT
BE:FIRST
BRIGHT
Moira
Tiara Andini
TREASURE
BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT
Budjerah
G Flip
Kylie Minogue
The Kid LAROI
Troye Sivan
BEST BRASILIAN ACT
Anavitoria
Kevin O Chris
Luisa Sonza
Manu Gavassi
Matue
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Charlotte Cardin
Drake
Jamie Fine
Shania Twain
The Beaches
BEST CARIBBEAN ACT
Eladio Carrion
Mora
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Young Miko
BEST DUTCH ACT
FLEMMING
Idaly
Kriss Kross Amsterdam
S10
Zoë Tauran
BEST FRENCH ACT
Aime Simone
Aya Nakamura
Bigflo & Oli
Louane
Ninho
Slimane
BEST GERMAN ACT
Apache 207
AYLIVA
Kontra K
Luciano
Nina Chuba
Ski Aggu
BEST HUNGARIAN ACT
ajsa luna
Analog Balaton
Beton.Hofi
Co Lee
Hundred Sins
BEST INDIA ACT
Dee MC
DIVINE
Mali
Tsymyoki
When Chai Met Toast
BEST ITALIAN ACT
Annalisa
Elodie
Lazza
Måneskin
The Kolors
BEST ISRAELI ACT
Anna Zak
Liad Meir
Noa Kirel
Nunu
Shira Margalit
BEST LAT AM CENTRAL ACT
Blessd
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Ryan Castro
Sebastian Yatra
BEST LAT AM NORTH ACT
Danna Paola
Kenia Os
Kevin Kaarl
Siddhartha
Natanael Cano
BEST LAT AM SOUTH ACT
Bizarrap
Duki
Fito Paez
Lali
Nicki Nicole
BEST NEW ZEALAND ACT
BENEE
JessB
Jolyon Petch
L.A.B.
SIX60
BEST NORDIC ACT
Alessandra
Käärijä
Loreen
Swedish House Mafia
Zara Larsson
BEST POLISH ACT
Doda
Kasia Nosowska
Mrozu
Sanah
Vito Bambino
BEST PORTUGUESE ACT
Bárbara Bandeira
Bispo
Carolina Deslandes
Marisa Liz
PIRUKA
BEST SPANISH ACT
Abraham Mateo
Álvaro de Luna
Lola Índigo
Quevedo
Samantha Hudson
BEST SWISS ACT
Danitsa
Gjon’s Tears
KT Gorique
Monet192
Stress
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Calvin Harris
Central Cee
PinkPantheress
Raye
Sam Smith
Tom Grennan
BEST US ACT
Doja Cat
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
