One of the world’s biggest music awards on MTV, has revealed nominations for the 2023 MTV EMAs.

Taylor Swift leads the pack with seven nods, including ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Video’. Olivia Rodrigo and SZA follow closely with six nominations each, also for ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Video’.

Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj each earned four nominations including ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Artist’.

There are twenty-six first-time nominees ahead of music’s biggest global celebration, with three nominations for BTS’ Jung Kook, marking his first MTV EMA nominations as a solo artist. Central Cee, FLO, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress scored three nominations each, while Asake, Coi Leray, Metro Boomin, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Reneé Rapp are all nominated twice. Previous MTV EMA ‘Best Video’ winner, The Weeknd, also received two nods.

This year the MTV EMAs will also feature the all-new Best Afrobeats category. Artists in the running for the inaugural award are Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema.

Paris Nord Villepinte, operated by Viparis, is the official venue for the 2023 MTV EMAs. The spectacular live event is marking its first return to Paris since 1995 with a colorful, immersive MTV EMA wonderland for fans to enjoy.

The 2023 MTV EMAs will broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries. The show will also be available in multiple international territories live on Pluto TV and on-demand on Paramount+.

Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across categories including ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Collaboration’, plus new category ‘Best Afrobeats’ at www.mtvema.com until October 31, at 11:59pm CET.

The ‘Biggest Fans’ and ‘Best Group’ winners will be voted for later via @MTVEMA on social media.

The winner of the ‘Best Video’ category will be chosen by MTV.

Fans from 24 regions around the world can also vote for their favorite artists in the “Best Local Act” category.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA NOMINEES:

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down

BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Little Simz – Gorilla

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

KAROL G, Shakira – TQG

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – Creepin’

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2

Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down

BEST NEW

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

BEST ROCK

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

BEST K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds To Mars

YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

BEST LIVE

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

BEST PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

BEST GROUP

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

COMPLETE LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT NOMINEES:

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Asake

Burna Boy

Libianca

Tyler ICU

Diamond Platnumz

BEST ASIA ACT

BE:FIRST

BRIGHT

Moira

Tiara Andini

TREASURE

BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT

Budjerah

G Flip

Kylie Minogue

The Kid LAROI

Troye Sivan

BEST BRASILIAN ACT

Anavitoria

Kevin O Chris

Luisa Sonza

Manu Gavassi

Matue

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Charlotte Cardin

Drake

Jamie Fine

Shania Twain

The Beaches

BEST CARIBBEAN ACT

Eladio Carrion

Mora

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

BEST DUTCH ACT

FLEMMING

Idaly

Kriss Kross Amsterdam

S10

Zoë Tauran

BEST FRENCH ACT

Aime Simone

Aya Nakamura

Bigflo & Oli

Louane

Ninho

Slimane

BEST GERMAN ACT

Apache 207

AYLIVA

Kontra K

Luciano

Nina Chuba

Ski Aggu

BEST HUNGARIAN ACT

ajsa luna

Analog Balaton

Beton.Hofi

Co Lee

Hundred Sins

BEST INDIA ACT

Dee MC

DIVINE

Mali

Tsymyoki

When Chai Met Toast

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Annalisa

Elodie

Lazza

Måneskin

The Kolors

BEST ISRAELI ACT

Anna Zak

Liad Meir

Noa Kirel

Nunu

Shira Margalit

BEST LAT AM CENTRAL ACT

Blessd

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Ryan Castro

Sebastian Yatra

BEST LAT AM NORTH ACT

Danna Paola

Kenia Os

Kevin Kaarl

Siddhartha

Natanael Cano

BEST LAT AM SOUTH ACT

Bizarrap

Duki

Fito Paez

Lali

Nicki Nicole

BEST NEW ZEALAND ACT

BENEE

JessB

Jolyon Petch

L.A.B.

SIX60

BEST NORDIC ACT

Alessandra

Käärijä

Loreen

Swedish House Mafia

Zara Larsson

BEST POLISH ACT

Doda

Kasia Nosowska

Mrozu

Sanah

Vito Bambino

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT

Bárbara Bandeira

Bispo

Carolina Deslandes

Marisa Liz

PIRUKA

BEST SPANISH ACT

Abraham Mateo

Álvaro de Luna

Lola Índigo

Quevedo

Samantha Hudson

BEST SWISS ACT

Danitsa

Gjon’s Tears

KT Gorique

Monet192

Stress

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Calvin Harris

Central Cee

PinkPantheress

Raye

Sam Smith

Tom Grennan

BEST US ACT

Doja Cat

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

