Entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, passed by Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall over the weekend and he showed off some jewelry.

According to him, he loves to wear expensive accessories and would never prefer to wear jewelries if they are inferior.

Seated as a pundit on the show with all these ‘expensive’ jewelry, Mr Logic said it has been his lifestyle since his inception into the entertainment space years ago.

How do you ask me if this is fake? I would choose to wear nothing than to wear a fake jewelry that will cause reactions around my neck.

I don’t like to show off. I do like what’s genuine even though I don’t consider myself rich. Why would I wear fake jewelry to have rashes around my neck? He told the host Mike 2.

Meanwhile, Mr Logic has been in the news and has been trending on Twitter after he made some statements with regards to rapper Black Sherif.

He has since been touted as a hater of the musician but Mr Logic still maintains that he never wants Black Sherif’s career in the mud.

Few days after the musician released his Kwaku the Traveller song which has been topping charts in Nigeria’s Apple Music charts, Mr Logic said the content of the song depicted a Black Sherif who felt like “he has reached”.

According to him, he expected Black Sherif to show a little emotion of remorsefulness after he was slammed for signing a new contract over his original label team.

But it all climaxed after the duo met on UTV’s show over the weekend to smoke the peace pipe after many disagreements.

According to Mr Logic, he had no idea that Black Sherif aka Blacko had recorded the Kwaku the Traveller song prior to his issues with management.

