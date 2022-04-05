Ghana captain, Andre Ayew is aiming to make history with the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The West African country has been drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.

Ghana’s best performance in their previous three appearances came in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals before exiting in controversial circumstances to Uruguay.

The four-time African champions have an opportunity to avenge that defeat when they take on the South Americans in their last group game.

With the World Cup scheduled to kick off in November in the Arab country, Ayew has vowed to give everything on the pitch to make an impact when the tournament kicks off in November this year.

“We are going to try and do everything positive to make our country proud and make sure that we leave everything on the pitch,” the former West Ham United and Swansea City forward said.

Ghana’s first game at the World Cup is against Portugal on November 24, before they face South Korea on November 28.

The Black Stars will conclude the group stages with a rematch against Uruguay on December 2.