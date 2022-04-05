South Africa has announced the ending of Covid restrictions, two years after they were imposed.

In a televised address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the national state of disaster would end at midnight on Monday.

Masks will still be required indoors for another month.

He said although the pandemic was not over, he was confident that there were only better times ahead.

Mr Ramaphosa said it was important to boost the economy and create jobs.

South Africa has recorded far more coronavirus cases than any other African country, accounting for almost a third of infections across the continent.

It has officially registered over 100,000 deaths.