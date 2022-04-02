Spanish born of Ghanaian descent, Inaki Williams, has sparked up talks after liking a tweet showing Ghana’s group opponents at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Athletico Bilbao player has been a long term target for the Ghana Football Association but all attempts made have proven futile.

The 27-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents, has in the past played down suggestions he could feature for the Black Stars.

However, moments after Ghana was drawn against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar, Williams liked a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Black Stars, relaying the information about Ghana’s group opponents.

His last appearance for Spain came in a friendly game against Bosnia and Herzegovina back in 2016, which makes him eligible to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.

Williams in an interview last year cast doubts on switching nationalities for Ghana saying, “My parents are from Accra and I really enjoy going. But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture is here, and there are players for whom it would mean more.

“I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and who feels Ghana 100%.”

Meanwhile, Joy Sports’ Muftawu Nabila Abdulai has revealed that the Ghana Football Association has held talks with the father of the striker over a possible nationality switch ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This is not April Fool. Inaki Willams dad has held discussions with @ghanafaofficial President, @kurtokraku. — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) April 1, 2022

Ghana will open their 2022 World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on November 24 before the second group game against South Korea on November 28 before the final group game against Uruguay on December 2.

The Black Stars qualified for the Mundial after they edged West African rivals Nigeria in a nail-biting World Cup play-off staged over two legs.