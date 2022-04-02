The 2022 football World Cup draw took place on Friday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The five African representatives are featured in groups A, D, F, G and H.

Group A – Senegal

Senegal will play its first game against the Netherlands on Monday, November 21.

The AFCON champions will also have to face the host country, Qatar, and Ecuador.

Group D – Tunisia

The Eagles of Carthage will play defending champion France, Denmark, and an unknown opponent. The last nation to join these qualified teams will either be Peru, Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

Group F – Morocco

The Atlas Lions will have to battle against Canada, Belgium and Croatia.

Group G – Cameroon

A promising fixture will see 2021 AFCON third play Brazil. The Indomitable Lions were once called the Brazilians from Africa. The men of Rigobert Song will also play Switzerland and Serbia.

Group H – Ghana

Ghana is featured in the same group as Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. Ghana will play Portugal on November 24.

The 2022 World Cup opening match will see Qatar -the host country- face Ecuador on November 21, 1 PM (local time).