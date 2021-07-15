Artiste manager Mr Logic has taken a swipe at rapper and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Black Avenue Musik, Desmond Blackmore, popularly known as D Black, over how he manages artistes signed to his music label.

Speaking on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz show, the Chairman of the Songwriters Association in Ghana said D Black is making a mistake by attempting to push so many artistes at the same time.

According to him, signing more than five musicians on a record label and trying to push their brands at the same time will yield nothing.

Mr Logic opined that D Black will have to drop his music career before he attempts to control that of others in the right path.

Additionally, he asked D Black to draw a timeline with artiste signed to his label so he could push them chronologically with enough focus.

READ ALSO:

It doesn’t make sense to pack 6 to 7 acts on a label. It’s about concentration… so an act like Kobla Jnr, you need to give him time to push the magic. If you have many, you will have divided attention.

I think it’s the same reason Freda Rhymez left… as an artiste, managing another act, you have to put yours on hold for a while… we all do singing and I cannot keep up with mine because I have artiste around me.

Now, almost everyone has left… Freda is no more and she would have been a great rapper. You’ve got seven artiste so you need to strategise and push them year by year, Mr Logic said.