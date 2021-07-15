A 30-year-old mason, identified simply as Kwabena Ben, has been found dead in the Okrudo River at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

His lifeless body was found floating by some contractors building a community bridge.

He is believed to have been robbed, beaten to death and his body discarded at around 4:00am, Thursday morning.

According to his roommate, Kwame Adu, the former left home at 3:00am to see a client at Opeikuma, shortly before he received news of the incident.

The labourers, who discovered the body, alerted the Awutu Senya East Municipal officers and environmentalists, who arrived to retrieve the body from the river.

Director Kwame Amoah said an inspection of the body showed signs of torture, explaining that the victim seemed to have been beaten and his hand broken.

Environmental officer Johnson Lodo, said the body will be deposited at the Police mortuary while police start investigations.

He appealed to residents to be wary and report unknown persons in the area, as robbery is on the rise in the area.

READ ON