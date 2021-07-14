Police at Adentan have arrested one Alfred Asare for attacking and snatching the handbag of two persons (names withheld) containing a Samsung tablet and money at Abokobi at about 7:05 am on 9th July 2021.

The Samsung tablet, a kitchen knife, and some blood-stained cash were retrieved from the suspect.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody pending processing for court, Ghana Police revealed via Facebook.

The arrest was made easier by the victim’s actions of reporting to the nearest police patrol team.

The Ghana Police further encouraged the general public to report crimes to the police immediately they occur and cooperate for police to carry thorough actions.