A Port Harcourt-based pastor, Tony Daniel, is in a police cage for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman.

The pastor of Jesus Alive Word Refiners International Church was allegedly aided by the choir mistress of the church with another female member to rape the victim.

The victim who reported to a Human rights advocacy group, Centre For Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign, alleged that the choir mistress and another female member of the church, held her down as the pastor raped her violently.

The victim also alleged that the pastor gave her some substance suspected to be ‘juju’ after the incident to swear that she will not tell anybody.

She claimed to have been invited by the Pastor for settlement of issues she was having with the Pastor’s wife.

In her own part, the Pastor’s wife said the allegation is a frame-up, adding that they told the alleged rape victim to pay for light bill which she refused, threatening to go to any length to deal with them.

Pastor Daniel has also denied the accusation.

Meanwhile, the state police command through its spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said it is investigating the matter after a petition was filed by a member of the advocacy group, Barrister Festus Bonwin.

Earlier in March 2020, media outlets reported that Pastor Daniel was detained at Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters following a complaint by one Mr Ndidi Austin who alleged he caught the Pastor with his wife in a hotel.