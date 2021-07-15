Mrs Gloria Kai Odai, the mother of Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey, celebrated the club’s first title triumph since 2009 by wearing her son’s jersey to work.

Mrs Odai, who is a fishmonger, wore a customised jersey with her son’s name (Nettey) and number (10) printed on the back much to the surprise of colleagues and the entire Nungua market.

Hearts sealed the Ghana Premier League title after sharing the spoils with Liberty Professionals in a 1-1 draw at the Accra Stadium on Sunday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s first-half strike was cancelled by a late goal from Paul Kwame as the two teams share the spoils.

The Phobians were home and dry because rivals Asante Kotoko, who were realistic title challengers, lost 2-1 to Bechem United in dramatic fashion to end any hope of toppling the Phobians with a game to end the season.

It was, thus, mathematically impossible to have a new leader at the league summit and hence Hearts of Oak’s coronation is on the horizon accordingly.

Emmanuel Nettey, who only found out later in the day that his mother had reported to work in a Hearts of Oak jersey, was lost for words when he spoke to Joysports.

“It is the joy of every mother to see their son make it and making it big in any career they find themselves in and I am happy that is where she finds herself now. She is so happy we have been able to win the league.

“In the beginning, she had no interest in me taking this path, but now the results are positive, it is yielding positive fruits and she is a proud mother. I say God bless her for me.”

Emmanuel Nettey explained why those photos taken in a market scene of his mother meant a lot.

“The trade that catered for me through my education and supported me to where I am today, I decided to show the world I have got a supportive mother who actually loves what I am doing,” he said.

Hearts of Oak travel to Sogakope to play WAFA in the final game of the season and are expected to be handed the 2021 Ghana Premier League title, medals and cash prize in a special coronation event to be organised by the Ghana Football Association.