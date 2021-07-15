Christian Atsu has set his sights on winning a trophy with the senior national team, the Black Stars before retiring from football.

Atsu who was the most outstanding player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] tournament is yet to feature for the national team under coach Charles Akonnor.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger has been out of the national team after suffering an injury during the last edition of Afcon in Egypt, where the Black Stars exited at the Round of 16.

According to the 29-year-old, he has held a discussion with CK Akonnor, who is the head coach of the national team on his return to the Black Stars.

Despite being out of the team for about 2 years, Atsu has eyed a return ahead of the Afcon tournament scheduled for January 2022 in Cameroon.

“The coach understands and he told me to let him know when I’m ready. I need to be playing first,” he told the Athletic UK.

“If you look at the players Ghana has produced since we last won the AFCON (in 1982), it’s very sad.

“We must target the January 2022 tournament. If I am part of it, as I hope, I will give everything.

“I do not want to retire without winning a trophy for Ghana. If I do, I’ll be a failure,” he added.

The Black Stars have been tasked to win the Afcon next year and play in the semis of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.