A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has asked the public to redirect their rage and frustration over the allowances of the First and Second Ladies to parliament.

“Heard the Deputy Minority Leader say on Neat FM this morning that he, the entire Minority, and many MPs on the Majority side did not see nor read the report on emoluments for 1st & 2nd Ladies, before approving it. How many more reports have they been approved in the same way? I am shocked!” he said.

“If Ghanaians are angry at the attempt to pay salaries to 1st & 2nd Ladies, the anger should be directed at Parliament since we are now being told by MPs that they did not see nor read the report before approving it. The judgment debts also arise because of same lack of reading.”

His comments come after Mrs Akufo-Addo has refunded all the allowances paid her since 2017.

Check out his tweets below:

If Ghanaians are angry at the attempt to pay salaries to 1st & 2nd Ladies, the anger should be directed at Parliament since we are now being told by MPs that, they did not see nor read the Report before approving it.The judgement debts also arise b’cos of same lack of reading. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 14, 2021

Heard the Deputy Minority Leader say on Neat FM this morning that, he, the entire Minority, & many MPs on the Majority side did not see nor read the Report on emoluments for 1st & 2nd Ladies, before approving it. How many more Reports have they approved in same way?I am shocked! — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 14, 2021

READ ALSO: