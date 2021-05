Nollywood actor and comedian, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, and his wife Stella, are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

The couple got married in 2010 and are blessed with three kids, two boys, and a beautiful girl who took after her mother’s beauty.

Mr Ibu flaunted his wife on social media while she was fully made up, and ready for good time.

He wrote: “It’s my wedding anniversary today, thank God for life.”