Interim Asante Kotoko Communications Director, David Obeng Nyarko, says the playing body is motivated to win the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors slipped in their matchday 26 games against WAFA. Kotoko shared spoils with the Academy Boys at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The stalemate means Kotoko are now sitting 2nd on the league with 46 points with archrivals, Hearts of Oak sitting on top with the same points but with goal difference.

Despite failing to maintain their lead at the league log, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), in an interview, said the slip-up was expected but they are in a good position to emerge as champions.

“We did not start the season well but we have been able to claim the situation down,” he told Kumasi based Pure FM.

“We have been playing our home matches away but in all, we have been able to do well. We were leading the league log with points but we are on the same points with Hearts of Oak and it was expected.

“We are not competing with Hearts of Oak for the league title but rather Medeama, Great Olympics and WAFA are all in position to win the Premier League title.

“We are Kotoko and we are motivated to win the title. Sometimes things will not go as expected but we know our history and I am confident we will emerge as champions at the end of the season,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Aduana Stars in the matchday 27 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.