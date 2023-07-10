Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutoum, Dr Adomako Kissi, has proposed a closed-door discussion to find a lasting solution to Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson‘s trial.

According to him, it will be a step in the right direction for the legal brains both in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Democratic Congress (NDC) to deliberate on the issue and find a favourable way forward.

Dr Kissi made the call on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, stating parliament should not be left out of the discussion, especially due to the decision of the Minority to boycott parliamentary business anytime Mr Quayson is to appear in court.

“We need to tread cautiously in dealing with this case. It is like a volcano that if you don’t take care and it triggers, it will not be good. Right now because of one person, government business is not going as it should.

“Everyone is taking an entrenched position in our politics but we sometimes need to do what is in the public interest. So the guard of legal brains, thus, those who have written books on legal matters should weigh in carefully on this matter. We must be careful about another precedent we are about to set so that other subsequent decisions will be clear and will not plunge the country into chaos,” he advised.

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on July 4, 2023, during the swearing-in of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson threatened the side will accompany the latter to court whenever he is to appear.

The decision, Dr Forson, explained is intended to protest what the Minority perceives as ongoing persecution against their colleague.

Despite statements by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, that parliamentary duties will go on with or without the Minority Caucus, the House last Thursday had to adjourn sitting due to its numbers.

This was because the Minority executed its threat and followed two of its colleagues, Mr Quayson and Dr Forson to court.

Mr Quayson is facing criminal charges brought against him after he lost his seat as Member of Parliament for Assin North for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2022 parliamentary elections.

Dr Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister is also standing trial with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, as well as private businessman, Richard Jakpa for willfully causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state, through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health, among other charges.

ALSO READ: