A former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is of the view that Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, should be suing the Electoral Commission (EC) for his woes.

Joseph Ade Coker has reiterated in the wake of reports on Mr Quayson’s citizenship status the electoral body examined the reports and documentation on his identity.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Coker said it was based on the documents which included the renunciation certificate Mr Quayson was cleared to contest the election.

In view of this, Mr Coker has stated if any issue has arisen thereafter, the EC must also be blamed.

“I would have sued the EC if I was Quayson because the EC which is the referee cleared me to contest the election so if there are any issues, they should be held responsible,” he said.

Mr Quayson is facing charges of perjury and forgery bothering on whether he had renounced his Canadian citizenship at the time he filed his nomination forms to contest the 2020 polls.

This followed a Supreme Court ruling that the Electoral Commission acted unconstitutionally in allowing Mr Quayson to contest the 2020 parliamentary election without proof of him renouncing his Canadian Citizenship.

The apex court in its ruling ordered parliament to expunge Mr Quayson’s name from its records as a Member of Parliament.

It further declared that his election was unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect. His swearing-in was equally declared to be unconstitutional.

In a bye-election held on June 27, 2023, Mr Quayson beat the NPP’s Charles Opoku to retain the seat for the NDC.

He had 57.56% of all votes cast while Charles Opoku got 42.155 of votes cast. The Liberal Party of Ghana’s Bernice Sefenu got 0.29%.

Meanwhile, there are currently calls for the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to discontinue the case.

