Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama and National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, are still basking in euphoria over their victory in the Assin North bye-election.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, the party held a thanksgiving service to express their gratitude to God and the constituents for their overwhelming support.

Ahead of the bye-election on June 27, 2023, DJ Azonto’s Fa ne fom song was the tune on the lip of every NDC member as they combed through the length and breadth of Assin North with their campaign messages.

The song, according to them, was to remind voters about their candidate, James Gyakye Quayson’s position (number three) on the ballot paper.

At the all-white thanksgiving service which attracted several NDC stalwarts, the song featured once again and Mr Mahama and General Mosquito could not help but display some dance moves.

In what appeared as an infectious move, the former President clapped and dance on his chair as he exhibited the signature fa no fom move thus picking something from the floor not long after Mr Nketia displayed a similar act.

The video shared by a TikTok user, Mista Opare, has attracted hilarious reactions about their moves.

Watch the video below:

