Soul Afro singer and actress, Rosette Nana Frema Koranteng, waved spinsterhood goodbye when she held an exquisite wedding ceremony that has left everyone in awe.

The talented artiste, known for her soulful voice and captivating performances, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Fiifi, in a ceremony filled with love, joy, and celebration.

The wedding took place at a stunning venue at Taifa adorned with elegant decorations which created a romantic and enchanting atmosphere.

Now Mrs Awotwe-Quartsin, she looked breathtakingly beautiful in her corseted Kente bridal gown, radiating happiness and excitement as she walked down the aisle.

Her beautiful bridal hair bun and soft makeup added an extra layer of elegance to her whole look.

Family, friends, and fellow musicians gathered to witness the union of Nana Frema and her partner.

Nana Frema and her partner exchanged heartfelt vows, promising to love and cherish each other for a lifetime. The couple’s deep connection and genuine affection were evident to all in attendance.

The reception that followed the ceremony was a grand affair, with exquisite cuisine and soothing music.

Watch video below: