The vetting committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is dismissing claims that it has disqualified some aspirants in the flagbearer race.

According to the committee, such reports should be treated as speculations because it has not shared details of its report yet.

Spokesperson for the Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye-led vetting committee , OB Amoah, who would not divulge their findings, however, said it has concluded its work and presented to the party for the continuation of the elections process.

He addressed the media after the committee presented its recommendations on all 10 aspirants to the party on Monday.

