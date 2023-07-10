The Director of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Young Professionals Forum, affiliated to NDC ProFORUM, Dr Vida Nyagre Yakong, has urged party members to be united no matter the challenges to win power in the 2024 general election to save the country.

The NDC’s young professionals forum director, said the party can easily defeat the New patriotic party (NPP) if the party members work together towards 2024.

Some NDC party members have disclosed to Adom News some elected constituency executives, after the party’s primaries, do not want those who contested them and lost to come close to them.

To resolve this, the NDC’s young professionals forums director, when speaking at their national conference in the Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, urged the party to see unity as a stepping stone to victory in the 2024 general election.

She also called on party members to work hard for victory in 2024 to save Ghana from perishing as the country is currently bleeding over poor management by the President, Nana Akufo -Addo.

“I call on all the party members at all levels to keep unity as a working tool for victory 2024, I encourage everyone that contested the past internal elections to put their differences aside and come together as a force for victory,” she said.

At a programme attended by most NDC gurus, including former Ghanaian High Commissioner to India, who is also president of NDC ProFORUM, Ambassador Sam Pee Yarley, National NDC Youth Organiser, Opare Addo, Yong Professionals Forum Executives and members across the country among others, Dr Yakong urged the party members to work hard for victory in 2024.

She encouraged women to fully participate in politics to help change the narrative of politics and development of the country.

She also urged voters to vote massively for the NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama and all his parliamentary candidates.

Former Ambassador and president of the NDC ProFORUM, Mr Yarley, on his part, highlighted the significance of socialist movement in driving development in emerging economies like Africa and assured young people of a brighter future.