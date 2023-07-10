Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif thrilled patrons at the 2023 Wireless Festival with an energetic set list from his catalogue at Finsbury Park, London.

This comes on the heels of a successful US and Europe tour that saw him perform at Couleur Cafe Festival, Belgium; SummerJam Festival in Köln; Afronation Portugal and Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland,.

In the UK, the ‘Oil In My Head’ crooner once again took centre stage with an incredible display of flair, delivering an energy-filled performance at one of Europe’s most revered festivals in Summer, Wireless Festival UK.

He shared the stage with acts such as Travis Scott, Playboy Carti, Ice Spice, 50 Cent, Fivio Foreign, and Lil T-Jay, among other equally amazing talents.

The festival, which started on Friday, July 7, saw over 50,000 people in attendance throughout the weekend festivities.

Wireless Festival is an annual hip-hop festival that takes place in Finsbury Park, London and is widely known for its energetic A-list hip-hop roster and crazy after-parties.