The woman who experienced stillbirth for the past five days has been delivered by the management of Tarkwa Nusuaem Municipal Assembly in the Western Region.

According to the husband, Ark Lord, the wife was taken to the theatre to be delivered of the stillborn on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Speaking on the Ghana Yensom Morning Show on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Mr Lord told the host of the show, Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman that his wife is hearty.

He expressed his gratitude to the management of the hospital for the gesture done to his wife.

He thanked the medical officers for saving his wife’s life after five days of having a dead baby in her womb.

He added that the wife is recuperating after the surgery.

The management of Tarkwa Nusuaem Municipality Hospital in the Western Region on Monday, June 19, 2023, denied any wrongdoing in delivering the woman after they were accused of delays by her husband.

Speaking to the allegations of undue delays, the Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Adu Kwaku Gyamfi said there are two processes in delivering stillbirths.

“One is by inducement which can also be termed as forced labour and the other is by operation where the womb is cut to remove the dead [baby],” he said.

“In the case of the woman, she was brought to the hospital from the Aboaso Glass Clinic with her baby already dead on Friday,” he explained.

He said the team was studying her condition after inducing her with a drug for forced labour.

He revealed that sometimes at the first dose of the drug, some people go into forced labour but in her case, four of the drugs were administered to no avail, thus, the team was studying her condition on the next line of action to take in the interest of the patient.

He said the team usually frowns on the caesarian section for people who lose their baby in the womb.

According to him, this has some psychological effects on some women, especially after being cut without receiving a baby.

Commenting on some challenges of the hospital in times of such situations, he said the lack of blood at the blood bank is a major challenge.

“Our major challenge is blood and at times I have to drive in search of blood to help save some of these situations when they arise,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: