The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, has confirmed that the majority of banks in the country have complied with the directive to purchase ‘bulletproof’ bullion vans for transporting cash.

This is coming after the Central Bank directed all banks to acquire ‘bulletproof’ bullion vehicles to convey cash from one branch to another by July 1, 2023.

Before then there had been series of robbery attacks on vans transporting cash, leading to the death of police escorts.

The BoG in June 2023 directed all financial institutions to purchase bulletproof bullion vans to transit their cash.

Speaking at the MPC press conference, Dr. Addison said the banks have so far complied with the directive.

Meanwhile, the Governor is worried about the recurring robbery attacks on the bullion vans.

“Ideally, there should be police escorts who should not be in these vans. But rather following these vehicles.

“I have seen a lot of clearances from the Ministry of Interior to aid these imports, and even those that have already brought in these cars,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: