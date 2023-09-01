The Ad-Hoc Parliamentary Committee, entrusted with the task of investigating a purported conspiracy aimed at removing Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has embarked on its fact-finding mission.

Testimonies are currently being heard from three senior police officers who have been implicated by former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Mr Naabu, a key witness, took the stand on Monday to shed light on the matter.

During his appearance before the committee, Mr Naabu unequivocally confirmed the authenticity of the contentious audio recording that has been circulating.

Leaked tape: Implicated police officers

This leaked audio purportedly exposes a scheme to unseat the Inspector-General of Police.

The individuals at the center of this controversy have been identified as follows:

COP Alexander Mensah: Currently on leave and in the process of impending retirement.

Superintendent Eric Emmanuel Gyebi: Holds the position of Director of Criminal Investigations in the Forensic Department of the Ghana Police.

Superintendent George Asare: Occupies a role within the Protocol Unit at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters.

As the investigation proceeds, the Committee aims to unravel the truth behind the leaked tape.