A video circulating online depicts an encounter involving Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, also known as Ajagurajah, along with some members of his congregation at the residence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

What initially began as a customary courtesy visit took an unexpected turn when Ajagurajah and his congregants engaged in chanting their spiritual hymns.

During this episode, Kufuor maintained a composed demeanor, his head slightly bowed, and his hand adjusting his chin thoughtfully.

Taking the lead, Bishop Ajagurajah guided the ‘chant’ and prayer session, which was met with synchronized responses from the sizable group representing his church.

The congregation of over 20 individuals was wearing matching white socks without any footwear. Their attire consisted of white, lengthy robes adorned with touches of black and red accents.

Standing beside the former president, Ajagurajah donned a blue cloak with a red scarf tied around his waist, maintaining his distinctive appearance. Like his congregants, he also wore white socks without any accompanying footwear.

The video in question has sparked a flurry of diverse reactions on social media platforms, with people speculating about Kufuor’s connection to the movement led by Ajagurajah.

