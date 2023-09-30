Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Umar has won the Finnish Cup victory for Ilves against FC Honka.

The game was held at the Helsinki Olympiastadion on Saturday afternoon.

Despite being a key figure for the side, Umar found himself an unused substitute in the climactic match.

Nevertheless, his team’s formidable performance culminated in a 2-1 triumph, marking Ilves’ fourth Finnish Cup championship in a resounding display of skill and determination.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the encounter was Honka seven wins, Ilves four wins, and five draws.

Lauri Laine scored in the 8th minute to break the deadlock. Ilves now had to fight back to win the game.

Ilves pushed more men forward and the pressure paid off. Tatu Miettunen scored in the 15th minute for the Yellow and Black lads.

Djair Parfitt-Williams scored the winning goal for Ilves in the 27th minute.

Mohamed Umar is the first Ghanaian to win the Finish Cup.