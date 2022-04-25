Socilaite, Moesha Boduong is back to her first love after battling with an undisclosed ailment.

In over six months, the actress had been on a hiatus after reportedly returning from a trip to Nigeria.

The popular actress sought refuse in the house of God after confessing to battling with demonic forces.

Moesha now describes herself as a religious slay queen, adding she is poised to return to her old life, but in a godly way.

In a latest development, she was pictured on a set of a yet-to-be premiered series.

Moesha was wearing a sleeveless body hugging dress which put her surgically acquired backside on display.

