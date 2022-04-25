Controversial actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has opened up on the times when she had men at her disposal to foot her bills.

The actress, at a point, said she was involved with two men; one who was her manager and the other, her lover.

She said she felt on top of the world when they were both sponsoring her, but for understandable reasons, they both sent her packing.

For a two-year period from 2018 to 2020, she said her American manager was particularly interested in her well being, and even followed her to interviews.

However, after her fame skyrocketed following the twerking incidence with Cardi B, she said her manager let her go because he felt her level has upgraded. However, what he did not know was that all she made from the twerking was fame, not funds.

Speaking in an interview with Delay, she said her manager disclosed he did not make any earnings from the investments he made into her, thus, did not want to continue sponsoring her.

On the part of her American sponsor she met on Facebook, she did not give details as to what led to their breakup, but she commented that his sponsorship has ceased.

During their online dating period, Poloo indicated that he was the pocket behind her lavish living and the expensive apartment she was renting.

Despite not meeting face-to-face before, she said the 54-year-old Caucasian man rented her a $1,000 monthly two-bedroom house for two years.

With both men out of her life, she said she is now a self-made lady staying in the modest part of Kasoa .

She is quoted to have said, “Accra is too expensive for me now that I am solely taking care of my mum and son and I am trying to build myself. Currently I am living in a house at Kasoa and I pay GHS 1,500 and it is also a very nice two-bedroom house.”