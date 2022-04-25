Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has joined the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to mourn its Central Regional Communications Officer.

Mr Robert Amissah passed on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Biriwa Polyclinic where he was said to be receiving treatment.

Taking to Facebook, Dr. Bawumia eulogised the deceased for his selfless service to the party’s development.

He said the death came as a shock to him and the entire party as he [Mr Amissah] has been deeply involved in the ongoing party reorganisation in the region.

“Robert has contributed his quota to the party and has served the Region so well. Rising through the ranks, Staga has served in the past as Assistant Secretary in Cape Coast North Constituency and became the Regional Communication Director until his untimely death,” he mourned.

Dr Bawumia expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the soul of the departed to rest in peace.

The news of his demise shook the core foundations of the NPP in Central region, causing the regional executives to order a two-day suspension of campaign activities ahead of their internal elections.

All party flags in the region will also fly at half-mast.

Read Dr Bawumia’s post below: