Ghanaian actress, model, and Instagram sensation, Millicent Paticia Amoah, popularly known as Queen Paticia, has been captivating audiences with her mesmerizing dance videos.

The curvaceous beauty gained widespread attention after participating in Okyeame Kwame’s #Yeekoo challenge in early January 2021.

Queen Paticia’s remarkable figure, particularly her ample bust, has been a focal point of her rise to fame.

Not too long ago, Queen Paticia made headlines by boldly stating that nearly every one of the 150 men she encountered was drawn to her voluptuous chest.

Her unabashed confidence and charismatic personality have only added to her allure.

In her recent Instagram post, she showcased her dancing skills while grooving to “E choke,” a hit song by Ghanaian singer Sefa featuring Mr Drew. Her captivating moves were complemented by her fearless display of her prominent assets.

Queen Paticia continues to spread joy among her followers on Instagram with her energetic dance performances. Her account is a treasure trove of entertaining videos that leave her audience enthralled. With her irresistible charm and rhythmic talent, Queen Paticia has undoubtedly become a force to be reckoned with in the world of social media.

