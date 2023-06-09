Popular singer, Davido, has revealed who his mentor was while growing up in the industry.

In a viral interview, Davido said, Mavins Records producer, Don Jazzy, was his mentor when he began music professionally.

Explaining how amazing he felt when he met Don Jazzy, Davido revealed that the first time he saw the Mavin boss, he thought he had seen Jesus.

The ‘Stand Strong’ crooner who was narrating how he entered into the music industry, said that he was 17 years old when he became famous.

He said:

“I blew up when I was 17. I was a baby. I released ‘Damiduro’ in October, I turned 19 that December. I was 17 when I did ‘Backwhen’. I picked up a laptop and starting going everywhere. My main strong point was that I know how to engineer, I knew how to make beats. One of my cousins, Special, he used to work with MOHITS, Dbanj. So, from there I just entered there and they liked my swag, young and just chilling and I knew work. Don Jazzy was my mentor. I remember the first day I saw Don Jazzy, I thought I was looking at Jesus. It was amazing. From there I just started hustling and started meeting people.”

Reacting to Davido’s interview about him, Don Jazzy expressed how proud he is of the singer’s achievements.

He added that he is glad that as a mentor he hasn’t let him down.

Don Jazzy said; “And that’s how life is @davido Now I look at all you have achieved and I am super proud of you. Even with all that success and wealth I look at your work ethic and I am highly motivated. I’m glad that as a mentor I haven’t let you down too. We thank GOD. More blessings bro.”

