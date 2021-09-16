The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC), has directed Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to contribute GH¢ 49,000 by the close of Monday, September 20, 2021.

A letter of instruction written by the Chief Director of the Council, Frederick Agyemang, said the amount was a donation towards the final funeral rites of the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, also known as Kobby.

Mr Agyemang noted the funeral had been scheduled for September 23 to 25, 2021.

The statement explained the directive follows discussions with the deans of all MMDCEs and MMDCDs on how best they can support Mr Mensah to give his late father, Nana Boanyina Adusei Mensah II, a befitting burial.

The payment is expected from all 14 assemblies within the Region.

“Ahanta West Municipal, Wassa Amenfi East Municipal, Wassa Amenfi West Municipal and Jomoro Assemblies [are to pay] GH¢3,500 each.

“Wassa East District, Shama District, Wassa Amenfi Central District, Nzema East Municipal and Mpohor District Assemblies [are to pay] GH¢2,000 each,” parts of the statement read.

It added: “All monies, the Chief Director instructs, should be paid to the Regional Accountant – WRCC (Room 19) by close of work on Monday, September 20, 2021.”

Read the statement below:

