The Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament has demanded further details on the alleged expenditure of the $12million spent on the Agyapa deal.

The Chairman of the committee has given the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, a seven-day ultimatum to provide the Committee with information regarding the deal.

He is expected to provide the committee with the documents by February 27, 2024, as contained in a statement by the committee.

Meanwhile, Mr. Koranteng, during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, disclosed that $12 million was spent on the suspended Agyapa royalties deal.

The opposition the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to prosecute government officials and individuals implicated in the contentious agreement should they win the December elections.

Full statement below:

