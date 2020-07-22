Founder and Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has named Margaret O’Brien Sarfo as his running mate in the upcoming December presidential election.

Mr Akpaloo noted that he will mitigate the plight of the Ghanaian youth through economic empowerment if given the nod in the December 2020 polls.

At a national conference and outdooring ceremony of the presidential candidate and running mate of the party, Mr Akpaloo promised, among other things, massive job creation and various social intervention programmes.

In her acceptance speech, Madam Sarfo promised to relentlessly support the flagbearer to clinch victory in the elections.

She charged supporters of the party to help spread the promise of the party to the masses.

She said: “The task ahead leading to the realisation of winning this election is daunting but surmountable. It is surmountable because our visionary and hard-working leader as well as the executives in the various levels of positions of trust in our great party across the country are working effectively to propagate the message of real change to make our winning of this election possible.

“It is surmountable also because of the clamour of Ghanaians for the emergence of a third political party to take over the running of our dear nation from the grips of the NPP and the NDC. The Liberal Party of Ghana is the party Ghanaians are waiting for and we have arrived on the scene to rescue them and we should not fail them.

“I, therefore, urge all of us to work harder and start winning votes for our presidential and parliamentary candidates. We should go to the streets, homes, churches, mosques, market places and every corner of the country to continue the campaign we’ve started and with God, on our side we will win.

“Resources are limited unlike the NPP and the NDC but our determination, commitment and judicious use of available resources will push us to victory…”