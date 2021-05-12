Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has opened up on his family life to reveal the names of his 10 siblings.

The Gentle Jack, as he is widely known, who rose through the ranks of Ghana’s political space to the top, made the revelation on Adom TV’s M’ahye3se3 show.

He also revealed on the same show that his siblings were from four men his late mother got married to.

Mr Kufuor said the first born is now a 97-year-old woman who got married to Nana Prempeh II, a former chief of the Ashanti kingdom whose lineage led to the birth of Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh.

He noted the second born is Professor Kufuor, who was a chemistry Professor at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the third, Gloria Doodu, who gave birth to former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Doodu.

Others are the late Kofi Boakye, Marian Kufuor, a former State Attorney and one of the first two lawyers in the Ashanti Region and Cecilia Campell who passed recently.

She happens to be the 7th born and closely followed by Dr Addo-Kufuor, a former Defence Minister and George Kufuor who is a businessman.

Dr Addo Kufuor, Former Defence Minister

The trio are followed by Josephine Kankam who is their last born. Mr Kufuor said they have all been able to excel and risen to different ranks through hard work and determination.

Mr Kufuor took Ghanaians down this memory lane of his life while describing his mother as the biggest politician he has ever known.

This, according to him, is because his mother married a pillar of the United Party, Convention People’s Party and the National Liberation Movement (NLM), circumstances which he believes contributed to their interest in politics.

“I don’t want to judge my fathers and blame anyone for her four marriages but all I can say is that my mother was that independent woman and bore her first five children from her first marriage.

“The next husband was Baffour Akoto who founded NLM with whom she had just one son who happens to be Akoto Afriyie’s dad,” he recounted.

He added his mum met his dad four years later and gave birth to three boys including himself with Nana Fosu Diabour, a chief of Bechem.

Despite the different fathers, he added they have remained united till date and have carried on the name Kufuor which was even their mother’s surname with Agyekum their father.