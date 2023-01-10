Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says those who allowed American rapper, Meek Mill, to film a music video at the Jubilee House must be sacked immediately.

According to the lawmaker, the video and its content constitute a ‘despicable desecration’ of the Jubilee House.

In a tweet on Monday, Mr Ablakwa bemoaned the development, questioning the security implications of the said filming at the presidency.

“All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately. How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively?

“Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?”, Mr Ablakwa tweeted.

The comments by the legislator add to the series of public backlash which have greeted the video since it came into the public domain on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, American act, Meek Mill, posted a music video he shot at the Jubilee House, during his visit to the country during the Christmas festivities.

One of the photos Meek Mill posted after visiting the Jubilee House and interacting with the President

In the video, Meek Mill, in the company of some friends were seen in and around the Jubilee House jamming to his latest track.

The singer and his colleagues walked through some chambers of the Jubilee House, as well as the outer precincts of the facility.

Mill also made use of the official podium President Nana Akufo-Addo uses in his public addresses; while dishing out portions of his rap lines.

What he intended to excite his fans rather angered hundreds of Ghanaians who took to their social media platforms to condemn the use of the Jubilee House for the said filming.

According to the critics, since the Jubilee House is the embodiment of Ghana’s executive authority, it is inappropriate for the singer to have been allowed to access it in that manner.

The critics have therefore lambasted the Presidency for allowing the Jubilee House to be ‘cheapened’.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill himself has deleted the video from his Instagram page in the wake of the raging public backslash.