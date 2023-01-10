Embattled American rapper, Meek Mill, has apologised for posting his controversial music video, shot at the Jubilee House.

In a tweet on Monday evening, the singer said it was not his intention to disrespect Ghanaians.

Reacting to the barrage of insults and criticisms that have greeted the said video, Mill said contrary to the perceptions in the public, his aim was simply to project ‘art’.

He said his motivation for shooting the said video was to help project Ghana and further strengthen the bond between Africans across the globe.

Expressing his apology to Ghanaians and the Presidency, he said he is not familiar with the sensitivities of Ghanaians, adding that he meant no harm whatsoever.

“To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … I’m in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here,” he tweeted.

The artiste continued, “My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also!”

Meanwhile, the Presidency is yet to officially comment on the matter despite the growing public outcry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by disgruntled citizens.