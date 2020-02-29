Television goddess and actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has released her version of unseen photos from the marriage between Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei and wife Tracey.

Nana Ama’s pictures drop exactly two weeks after the grand ceremony that has become the talk of town with many describing it as the wedding of the decade.

RELATED STORIES:

McBrown in photos she posted on instagram was captured in a happy mood as she shared in the joy of Kennedy and Tracey’s marriage.

The photo gallery captioned: ‘It was a beautiful day’ showcased the beauty and fashion sense of the award winning actress and mother of one dressed in an all white outfit.

Watch the photos below: