The final funeral rites of Crystal Laillah Banda, the late Personal Assistant (PA) of EIB Network Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bola Ray, has taken place at the Victory Bible Church at Awoshie in Accra.

The atmosphere was filled with sadness and gloom as loved ones, family, friends and sympathisers fond of the fallen executive assistant file past her mortal remains to pay their last respect.

Tears flowed on the many faces that recalled their best memories with her before she passed away especially her former colleagues, who were present to wish her well in her after-life.

Key amongst the poeple in the video, who can be noticed, was fashionista and presenter, Kofi Okyere Darko.

Earlier, Adomonline.com reported when Bola Ray couldn’t hold back his emotions at the final funeral rites of his personal assistant who kicked the bucket on Valentine’s Day.

Laillah-Crystal died on February 14, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, as a result of ill health, which details are yet to be known.

Close sources say she had been on admission for days at the hospital before her unfortunate demise.