There is bumper to bumper traffic on a section of the Accra-Kasoa Highway as more than twenty four hours after heavy rains rendered about a Kilometre of the road impassable, work is now underway to fix it.

Sunday evening’s torrential rain washed down silt from some hills at Weija onto the main highway.

Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba went back to the area Wednesday morning and reports there is heavy traffic and the destruction of properties.

Issah Yakubu who was transporting cocoa from the Central Region to Tema has been compelled by the situation to sleep in his car for two days.

His articulated truck got stuck in the mud and is still unable to move.

ALSO READ: