The Ghana Police Service has deployed patrol teams to monitor the flood situation and assist individuals and communities in flood-prone areas amid a heavy downpour on Tuesday.

The outfit has also announced hotlines people in difficult situations can call for assistance.

“Those who are in difficult situations due to the weather should call the Police Emergency numbers 18555, 191, 0302773906 or 0302787373 for the necessary Police intervention,” the outfit said in a statement.

The statement further cautioned motorists to be careful when driving to prevent crashes, especially on major highways.

Parents have also been urged to take their children to school themselves to prevent any incident.

ALSO READ:

“We further urge parents, guardians, and school authorities to take care of their school children in order not to record any unwanted incidents.

“School children and those who are advanced in age are advised to stay indoors if possible until the weather becomes clearer for the resumption of school and daily activities,” the statement added.