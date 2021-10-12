Former President John Mahama has taken Ghanaians down memory lane with a photo of his days as a Deputy Communications Minister.

The image was a photo frame that spotted young Mahama in a smock-like attire and a traditional cap.

The frame had his name and the date 1998-2001 beneath it.

The 2020 National Democratic Congress presidential candidate has been acknowledged as one of the Ghanaian politicians who has risen through diverse ranks in his political career.

Mr Mahama served as a Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi, a Deputy and substantive minister coupled with parliamentary committee roles, Vice President, and also President.

Mr Mahama took to his Facebook page to post the photo captioned: Deputy Minister.

ALSO READ:

Mr Mahama’s post has earned him praises from a section of Ghanaians who have sighted it.

Check out the photo below: