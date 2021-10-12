A newlywed Ghanaian couple has got social media users talking with their V8-shaped wedding cake they drove into their wedding reception.

In the Instagram video which has gone viral, they were seated in the big cake with the groom holding on firmly to the wheels.

To the admiration of their numerous guests, they locked lips as they beam with smiles for the camera amid loud cheers.

The video has attracted mixed reactions on social media with many commending them on the creativity displayed at the ceremony.

Watch the video attached for more: